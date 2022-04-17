PERKINS, Michael F.



Age 75 of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. Mike was born in Bronx, NY, and was raised in Indianapolis, IN. He moved here to



Dayton with his wife Katie and family including 2 sons



Michael and Chad, and their daughter Nicole. Mike was an avid car enthusiast and worked in the Automotive Industry until retiring in early 2000. He started out with Chrysler Credit in early 1970 and eventually opened Perkins Buick, Pontic, GMC Truck in 1990. In recent years he has had multiple health challenges and succumbed to his illness surrounded by loved ones at Hospice of Dayton. Mike is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Katie) Day Perkins; children, Michael Perkins (Lori); Nicole Perkins Mokas (William); grandchildren, Lucy, Chad, and William; brothers, Ben Perkins, Pat Perkins, Chris Perkins, Nick Perkins and Matthew Perkins; sisters, Ann Perkins Payne, and Brenda Perkins Perez. He is preceded in death by his son, Chad Perkins as well as his parents, Vernon Eugene and



Margaret (Butler) Perkins and two siblings, Eugene Perkins and Sheila Perkins Poole.



Visitation will be 04/18/2022, from 6pm-8pm at Tobias Far Hills, 5471 Far Hills Avenue in Kettering, OH, and Services will be 04/19/2022, at 10 am at Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, Charitable donations can be made to



American Heart Association, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Hospice of Dayton, or the Doris Day Animal Foundation. Please join the family after services on Tuesday beginning at 11:30 am, American Legion Post 598, 5700 Kentshire Dr.,



Kettering, OH 45440 for a celebration of Mike's life. Condolences may be expressed online at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com