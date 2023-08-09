Perkins, Paul E.



Paul E. Perkins, 89, of Englewood, passed away at 10:01 a.m. on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at his home. He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on January 3, 1934, a son of the late Leon C. and Naomi Lucille Perkins.



On May 19, 1966, Paul married Christine "Chris" Rose (Bechtolt) Perkins in Dayton, Ohio and she preceded him in death on October 19, 2021. He was also preceded in death by his three sisters, Gerry, Mary Ellen, and Almina, and one brother Robert.



Paul is survived by his daughter, Lisa (James) Keys; a son, Brian (Desiree) Perkins; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren.



Paul graduated from Fairview High School in Dayton in June 1952. In August 1952, he joined the U.S. Navy where he served 20 years as a diesel technician during both the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. Paul retired from the Navy as a chief petty officer in November 1972. He went to work at the VA Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio as a supervisor of the engineering department, in April 1975. Paul retired from the VA in September 2002.



Pastor Bryan Meadows will officiate a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Greenwood-Union Cemetery in DeGraff, Ohio with military rites performed by the Logan County Veteran Honor Guard.



Memorial contributions may be made, in Paul's memory, to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.



