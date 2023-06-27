Perry, Donald Blaine



Donald Blaine Perry, (87), of Bedford, Indiana, passed away on June 20, 2023. Donald (Don) was born to John Samuel Perry and Edna Myrtle Perry on July 21, 1935, in Oolitic, Indiana. He was a Christian man who loved God above all else. Don was a lifelong hard worker, whether working in the Property Assessor's Office for the State of Montana or working to help one of his kids or grandkids on a school, church, or home project. Don was a generous and friendly man who never met a stranger; and he would stop to help anyone in need, regardless of convenience. He had an onery sense of humor and loved to play tricks on anyone and everyone. Don was a talented athlete, a brilliant mathematician and problem solver, and a competitive game player. Most of all, he was a proud husband, dad, and grandpa, who loved his family more than anything in the world. Don is survived by his wife Judy Dolores Perry and seven children, Deanna, Jeff, Rob, Joyce, Jamie, Julie, and Rebekah. He is also survived by his sister Joy Richardson. Don was preceded in death by his parents, John and Edna; two of his brothers, Marion and Dillard; and two of his children, Donnie and Kathy. Don is also survived by thirty grandchildren and preceded in death by one grandchild. His family lit up his whole life, and he will be deeply missed by all of them. Don's family will host a funeral service on Wednesday, June 28 at 1:30pm at Dawalt Funeral Home in Salem, Indiana. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30pm.



