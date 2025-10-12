Persis Ely

Ely, Persis A.



ELY, PERSIS A. 87 of Hudson Florida, passed away peacefully at home, on September 11, 2025, surrounded by her family. She was born May 27, 1938, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Kyle and Helen (Stahler) Westfall. She was a long time member of First United Methodist Church in Hudson Fl. Persis graduated from Springfield High School in 1957. Her first job after high school was in the health dept of Springfield for Dr. Foster. She worked there until 1959 when she married the love of her life Stanley L. Ely, and they lived happily for 66 years. She is survived by her husband; sons, David K (Michele) Ely of St. Petersburg, Fl, Stephen A. (Monica) Ely of Orlando, Fl and Mark R. Ely of Warsaw, Poland; a sister, Marlene (John) Hays and seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; and 2 brothers, Phillip K. Westfall and Douglas A. Westfall. A memorial service was held on September 17, 2025, at Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Hudson Fl. In addition, there will be a graveside service at 11 AM on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at Rosedale cemetery, 5520 N. St. Rt. 235, Conover, OH 45137, next to her parents where she will be buried with assistance provided by VERNON FUNERAL HOME in Urbana, Ohio. PA will be deeply missed but forever remembered for the love she gave so freely. May she rest in eternal peace.



