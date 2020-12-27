PERSON, Dorothy



Age 88, of Lima, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm, Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at



Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Lavonn Mann officiating. Walk through visitation will be held from 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm.



Interment: Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

