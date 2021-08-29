dayton-daily-news logo
X

PETERS, Daniel

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

PETERS, Daniel Adam I

Age 53, of Clear Creek Township, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Memorial Services will be held at NOON on Thursday, September 2 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 81 N. MAIN ST, CENTERVILLE with a visitation beginning at 11 AM. For complete remembrances and to share your fond memories and condolences with the family please visit


www.routsong.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

81 North Main St

Centerville, OH

45459

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
KINSLER, JACK
2
JACKSON, Charles
3
ANDZIK, CINDY
4
BYRD, Walter
5
ESTES, Jessie
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top