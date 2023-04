PETERS, MAXINE



PETERS, Maxine, age 88, of Springboro, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Hill Springs Nursing Home. She is survived by four children; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Graveside services will be Friday, April 7, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will follow. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her complete obituary may be seen at this website, www.herr-riggs.com