Peterson, William ""ZL""



William "ZL" Peterson, 91, of Seattle, WA passed away December 31, 2023. Visitation is Wed. January 17, 2024 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home 1111 Aurora Ave. N., Seattle, WA. Funeral service is Thurs. January 18, 2024 at 11 a.m. in First AME Church 1522 14th Ave. Seattle, WA. Local funeral home, Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.



