PETTY, Timothy Lee



Age 67 of Huber Heights passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 14, 2021. He was born in Bellefontaine, OH, to the late, Amon and Mary (Carr) Petty. He is survived by his sons, Joe and Clay Petty, and brothers Doug and Chris Petty (Barb). After graduating



college, Tim earned his law



degree in 1981 and practiced for years as a defense attorney. After retirement, Tim was able to further pursue his favorite hobbies including hunting,



fishing and riding his motorcycle. Tim will always be remembered for his quick wit and ability to bring mirth to any situation. He has joined his late wife Susan and has found peace together with her in Jesus' loving embrace.



Friends and family may visit from 4-7 pm on Friday, May 21 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering.

