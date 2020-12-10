PFEFFER, Jeannine

PFEFFER (Shutte),



Jeannine B.



Age 83, of Trenton, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at her residence. She was born November 6, 1937, in



Cincinnati, OH, to Frank and Corneila (Dickey) Shutte. She was a teacher of Catholicism for 4th graders at St. John School for 20 years. Jeannine was a member of Holy Family Parish – St. John's Chapel. She was very involved in the church and was lector and Eucharistic minister and was a vacation Bible school teacher. She started the first nursery school in Trenton in 1966 for 5 years. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting and was an avid reader. Jeannine is survived by her children, Christopher M. Pfeffer in Nokomis, FL, Stephanie (Angie Thomes) Pfeffer of Middletown, Brian (Diane Hurse) Pfeffer of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Miranda (Steve) Rowe, April (Kristen) Williamson, Ian (Tanya) Pfeffer; great-grandchildren, Brian, Ethan, Cole, Riley. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger M. Pfeffer; daughter, Tonette "Toni" Pfeffer. A visitation will be held Tuesday,



December 15, 2020, from 10:00-11:00 am at Holy Family Parrish, St. John's Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 pm at the church. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



