Pfeiffer, Gaylord M. "Bud"



Gaylord "Bud" M. Pfeiffer, age 101, passed away on December 7, 2023 under hospice care surrounded by his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Anna Mae (nee Niehaus); children, Debra (David) Brandt and David (David Ambrose) Pfeiffer; granddaughter Catherine "Katie" (Pfeiffer) Maney; and many other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be Thursday, December 14, 2023 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes Tri-County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246. Burial will follow at Brookside/West Chester Cemetery at 2 p.m. Full obituary and condolences to the family may be offered at www.springgrove.org.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com