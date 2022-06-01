PFEIFFER, Susan B.



Susan B. Pfeiffer, born February 2, 1938, passed away on May 26, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. Preceded in death by parents, Owen and Virginia



Phillips, husband, Ronald J. Pfeiffer, brother, Owen Dale Phillips, and brother-in-law, Steve Axiotes. She is survived by daughter, Marti Moyes (Mike Haney), son Owen



Robert Moyes, sisters, Eleanor Axiotes, Pam Goins (Wade Goins), step-daughter Lauren Wolfe (Don Wolfe), step-son, Brian Pfeiffer, grandsons,



Christopher and Kevin Rawlins, and many very special nieces and nephews. A graduate of Franklin High School, Class of 1956. Also further education at The Ohio State University, University of Cinicinnati, Miami Valley Hospital School of



Nursing earning degrees in Nursing. She taught Nursing at



Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing, was a private scrub nurse for William Kessler, MD. and was the organist at



Covenant Presbyterian Church for 40 years. She was a



member of the University of Dayton "New Horizon Band", Kettering Banjo Society and numerous musical groups.



She loved reading, golf, music, playing the piano, spending time with family and friends and playing the organ. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Covenant Presbyterian Church-Springboro, 415 N. Main St., Springboro, OH 45066, at 3:00 p.m., service at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, Susan had requested that donations be made to The Organ Restoration Fund at Covenant Presbyterian Church-Springboro. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a



special message for her family.

