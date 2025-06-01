Pfirrman (Applegate), Mary I.



Pfirrman, Mary I. age 93 of Fairfield, OH passed away Friday May 23, 2025 at Hospice of Cincinnati. She was born in Bridgetown, OH on February 25, 1932 the daughter of Freeman and Marie (Nagel) Applegate. On April 24, 1954 she married Melvin T. Pfirrman and he preceded her in death on December 13, 2017.



Mary was a member of St. Ann Church, the Altar Rosary Society of the church, and Mercy Hospital Auxiliary.



Survivors include two children, Douglas (Susan) Pfirrman, Vicki (Joe) Niehaus; six grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; a sister, JoAnn Eckel; Brother-in-law, Floyd Hines; daughter-in-law, Cindi Pfirrman.



Besides her husband she was also preceded in death by a son, John Pfirrman; five sisters and two brothers.



Prayers will be offered at 10:30am Thursday June 5, 2025 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am Thursday in St. Ann Church 3000 Pleasant Ave. Hamilton, OH 45015 with Fr. Larry Tharp Celebrant. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30am Thursday in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Ann Church, Hospice of Cincinnati or The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





