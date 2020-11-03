PFLIEDER, Herman Louise



Herma Louise Pflieder, 89, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord on October 31, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born June 6, 1931, Blaine, Kentucky, the daughter of Lunda and Genevera (Williams) Moore. Louise was a devoted member of the Springfield Enterprise Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting and going to her church. She had been employed at Johnson Catering and the F.F. Mueller Residential Center. Survivors include seven children; Florence Loy (Chopper), Roger Loy, Scott (Midge) Loy, Terry (Samuel) Fahl, Jack Pflieder, Fred Herald Pflieder III and Tracy Carol (Mark) Rall, thirteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two grandsons; Bryan Winkle, Jr. and Lane Fultz, sister-in-law; Janet Loy, her parents and several brothers and sisters. Graveside funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Thursday in Ferncliff Cemetery with Pastors Garry Grim and Glen Grim officiating. Burial will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

