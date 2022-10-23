PHELPS, Marselene

PHELPS (Gray), Marselene



Marselene (Gray) Phelps, of Springfield, OH, transitioned to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Marselene was a member of Greater First Baptist and Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. She is survived by her five children, Robert Phelps III, Anita Phelps Manning, Vincent Phelps Sr., and Letitia (Taci) Phelps Calhoun. She is preceded by her husband of 68 years Robert Phelps Jr., parents Edward and Mamie (Henderson) Gray, sisters Sweetie Williams and Cora Lee Carter and a brother Edward Gray Jr. Services will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, 11am, at Life in Christ, 1100 Sunset Ave., Springfield, OH 45505.



