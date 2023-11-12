Philbrick, Phyllis

Philbrick (Black), Phyllis "Jeanne"



Phyllis "Jeanne" Philbrick (Black) of Kettering, Ohio passed away on October 28, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton. Jeanne was born in Franklin, Ohio to the late Elizabeth and Cecil Black. Preceding her in death was her husband, Kenneth W. Philbrick; baby son, Kinsley Clark Borden Philbrick and sister, Bonnie Ann Kirby. Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Lisa (John) Berman and their children, Nathan and Matthew Berman; her brother, James C. Black; sister, Karen (Randall) Burrough; six nephews and one niece. Jeanne was a buyer for Rikes Department Store and later associations with The Village Peddler and The Acorn. She was active in the Dayton Opera, Dayton Philharmonic Association, Children's Medical Center, Dayton Jr. Women's club, Dayton Ski Club, Sportscar Club, and Co-Director and Founder of Dayton Holiday Festival with her dear friend, Jean Betty Weiner. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton or to a charity of one's choice. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life on Sunday, November 26, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at NCR Country Club, 4435 Dogwood Trail, Kettering 45429. Private services were held by the family.



