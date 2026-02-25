Philip Stewart

Stewart, Philip W.



Philip W. Stewart, age 76, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away on February 20, 2026. He was born on February 6, 1950, in Dayton, OH to the late Emil and Elora (Dooley) Stewart.



Philip is survived by his special friends who were like family to him, Christeen Brockman, Bill & Theresa Hamblin, and John & Laureen Zola; good friends, Dale & Pam Schmolinski; and many cousins.



He was a member of the Eastern Star Jacob Eby Chapter. Philip was a graduate of West Carrollton High School and the University of Dayton. Most of his career was spent teaching in the Dayton Public Schools system. He was a UD Flyers basketball fan. He was an avid reader, loved history, especially Civil War, and he loved to travel.



Contributions in Philip's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.



Visitation will be Friday, February 27, 2026, from 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, 508 E. Linden Ave. Miamisburg, OH 45342. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Stuart Rammes officiating. Final resting place in Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton, OH. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com