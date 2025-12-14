Phillip Mathes

Mathes, Phillip Raymond "Cliff"



Phillip Raymond Mathes (Phil) aka "Cliff" of Dayton, OH, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, December 9th 2025 at Grandview Hospital of Dayton. He was born in Dayton, OH on May 30, 1948 to the late Bernie and Alice (Fiely) Mathes. Phil attended Corpus Christi Grade School and Chaminade High School. After two years in High School, he entered the St. Gregory's Seminary in Cincinnati Ohio. After just a few years, he returned to Dayton to pursue his love of music and attended Wright State University to study and get his degree in music. It was there he met his wife, Judith. He served as an Assistant Band Director at Tipp City High School before moving out to Rapelje High School in Montana where he served as the Band Director. Later he came back to Dayton to work in the tool shop with his Dad along with various other jobs until working for the USPS delivering mail for 30 years until his retirement in 2014. In the 1960's he performed with the group "Up with People" and in a band "Celebration" that was the house band at a hotel in Fairborn. Later on, he performed with the Dayton Letter Carriers Band and the UD New Horizon Band. He was President of the Northmont Jaycees, Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council #500 and Faithful Navigator for the Fr. Kulhman Assembly 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed boating, fishing and water skiing at Grand Lake St. Mary's with his family. He had a shared love of Lionel trains with his Dad. Along with his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his Sister Sue (DeSanty) Mathes. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Judith (McKinney) Mathes, his son Paul (Tara) Mathes; His grandchildren Nathan, David, Riley and Collin. Sisters; Mary (Tom) Showers, Julie (Bill) Finke. Brother; Pat (Dee) Mathes, nieces, nephews and many friends. Viewing will be Tuesday, December 16th from 8:00AM-9:30AM at Westbrock Funeral Home 1712 Wayne Ave. 45410. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:00 am at Holy Trinity Church, 272 Bainbridge Street Dayton, OH 45402 on December 16th. Family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Greater Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH. Online memories can be shared with the family at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com



