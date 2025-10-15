Phillip Wilson

Wilson, Phillip Clair



Born to the late Jack D. Wilson and Constance Nan Schafer. He proceeded in death by his parents and baby Wilson. He is survived by two sons Jason/Leah and Chadwick/Haley Wilson. Grandchildren Isaiah, Isabella, Serena, Kaleb, Jax, Desmond and sage. Siblings James/Lorri Wilson and Patricia Mote. Phil was a lifetime resident of West Milton where he graduated in 1974. He went on to graduate from Eastern Kentucky University where he was a proud Pi Kappa Alpha. Phil could mostly be found at C&J's Party Supply where he owned and operated for 30+ years. Phil was the pee wee football commissioner for many years and enjoyed coaching soccer, football, baseball, and golf. In his free time he could be found on the golf course enjoying the love he had for the game with his friends. Family will receive friends for a celebration of life from 2-5 on 10/19/25 at the VFW post 8211, 7874 OH-48 Engelwood, Ohio



