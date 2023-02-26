PHILLIPS, Barbara J.



Age 84, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416, with Pastor K.L. Smith officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

