PHILLIPS, Brian Joseph



Passed in peace quietly at home on May 16th, 2022.



Born on April 14th, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio, the youngest of two brothers. He was 67 years old.



Brian was quiet, independent, and an avid collector. He had an appreciation of comic books, war games, and miniature soldiers. He spent hundreds of hours and took great pride in painting and restoring these soldiers for himself and others. Brian grew up practicing martial arts, earning a black belt.



Brian will fondly be remembered by his cousins and best friend Kim Young , and was preceded in death by his parents, William and Jean Phillips, his brother Jeffrey, and his grandparents Joseph and Sevilla Phillips, and Byron and Gladys Weaver.



A private ceremony will be held to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, call a family member you haven't spoken to in a while, read a book, relive your childhood by reading a comic book or challenge a friend to a board game. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

