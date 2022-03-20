PHILLIPS-CRESS,



Priscilla Jane



Age 85 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born on May 15, 1936, in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Emery and Mary Ellen (King) Smith. Priscilla was a graduate of Ross High School and received her associate's



degree at Miami University. She was retired from Mosler Safe Company and a member of First Baptist Church of Hamilton. Priscilla is survived by her son, Brett E. (Ellen) Phillips; grandchildren, Robert E. (Britt) Phillips, Doug P. (Taylor)



Phillips and Erin Phillips; great-grandchildren, Ollie, Parker, Claire and Elise; sisters, Melissa (Clayton) Spivey and Sandra Runinnon; adopted sons, Jimmy (Nettie) Gray and Jimmy (Joy) Bowman; nieces, nephews and many friends. She was also



preceded in death by her husbands, Jack Phillips and Donald Cress and her son, Brian O. Phillips. Visitation will be held from 11-1pm Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Funeral ceremony will follow at 1pm at the funeral home with Pastor Christopher Osterbrock officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. The family



suggest contributions be made in her memory to B.A.C.A. PO Box 1241 Florence, KY 41022. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

