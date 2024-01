Phillips, Edward W.



Edward W. Phillips passed away at the age of 94, on December 22nd, 2023. Ed was a manager of the graphic arts department at the Defense Electroncis Supply Center (DESC), for 35 years. He was an artist illustrator, and designed the Dayton Bicentennial Commemorative Coin. Ed was also one of Dayton's finest portrait artist.



No funeral service by request. Donations may be made to, Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45420



