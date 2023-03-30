Phillips, Jr, Fred L



PHILLIPS, FRED L. Jr., age 99, born on December 25, 1923, passed away on Friday March 24, 2023. He was preceded in death by his Beloved Wife of 66 years wife, Edith (November 21, 2009). He is a proud WWII Army Air Corps Veteran. He is survived by his son, Jerry (Rosaland) and their family and his daughter, Patricia (Charles) Schall, and their family. Services will be private. If desired, please contribute to THE HONOR FLIGHT program (www.honorflightdayton.org) or any Veteran Charity. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

