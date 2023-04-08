Phillips , George H. "Bud"



George H. "Bud" Phillips, 86, Hillsboro, passed away 4/5/23. Born 11/25/1936 to late George & Glenna Phillips in Wheat, Tennessee.



Preceded by parents, wife, Mary Lou & infant son, Jeffrey Lee.



Survived by son, Scott (Amanda)) Phillips of Ripley, daughter, Cathy (Doug) Savage of Greenfield, 4 granddaughters Erin (Vance) Holbrook, Kayla, Krista and Logan Savage; 3 great grandchildren, Alexandra, Levi, Conner Holbrook.



Celebration of Life, 7pm Wednesday, 4/12/23, Good News Gathering, 6250 US 62 South, Hillsboro, OH.

