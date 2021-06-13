PHILLIPS, John

dayton-daily-news logo
65, of Springfield, passed away June 10, 2021. He was born June 23, 1955, in Springfield, the son of Howard E. and Jean L. (Toppins) Phillips. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM Sunday, June 20, 2021, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

