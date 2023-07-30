Phillips, Linda Diane



Linda Diane Phillips, age 85, of Eaton passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Trueman Pointe Care Center in Columbus. She was born March 26, 1938, in Eaton to the late Arthur and Evalyn (Cottingham) Geeting. Linda was a 1956 graduate of Eaton High School and Class of 1956 Alumni Secretary; a graduate of the Dayton School of Practical Nursing and member of the LPN Associates of Ohio; a member of Eaton's Red Hat Rosies; an advisory board member for the Area Agency on Aging and member of the Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board; a member of UAW; a proud Democrat who loved this country; and a stadium usher at The Ohio State University football games (Go Buckeyes!). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Phillips, brother Larry Geeting and sisters Georgia Dotson and Shirley Chrismer. She is survived by her son Michael Phillips of Eaton; daughter Connie Phillips (Rick Heine) of Columbus; brother Art (Dona) Geeting of New Lebanon; sister-in-law Bonnie Geeting of West Alexandria; two grandchildren and one great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews who brought her great joy. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 1:30 pm until time of memorial service at 2:30 pm at Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton.Memorial contributions may be sent to The Preble County Council on Aging, The Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board and the Preble County Humane Society. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.



Funeral Home Information

Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home

226 W. Main St

Eaton, OH

45320

https://www.gardfuneralhome.com