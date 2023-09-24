PHILLIPS, Nancy J.



PHILLIPS, Nancy J. age 83 of Miami Twp. passed away Wednesday September 20, 2023. Nancy was a retired registered nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Moraine. She is survived by a special friend Noah Roberts, 2 daughters Sue Watts and husband Brian Stuard, and Wendy Pierce, 2 grandchildren Charles (Andrew) Pierce and Mathew Pierce and fiance Becca Kurts. A celebration of life will be Thursday September 28, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home 800 South Alex Rd. West Carrollton, OH 45449. Private inurnment services will be at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are asked for Hospice of Dayton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

Dayton, OH

45449