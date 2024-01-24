Phillips, Roger Gustav



Roger Gustav Phillips, 89, of Pickerington, Ohio died on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus after a brief illness. He was surrounded by family, singing him to heaven. Roger was born on July 9, 1934 in Shelbyville, Illinois, the only child of the late Louis and Marie (Schloz) Phillips. He graduated in 1956 from Capital University with a BS in German, in 1960 from the Evangelical Lutheran Theological Seminary at Capital, and was ordained into ministry of the former American Lutheran Church in 1960.



On July 20, 1958, Roger married Judith Ellen Arheit Phillips and she preceded him in death on August 7, 1995. On March 20, 1999 he married Marian Katter Hirschfeld Phillips and she preceded him in death on June 11, 2023. He was also preceded in death by his step mother, Catherine "Kate" Phillips, his daughter and son-in-law, Molly and Austin Arnold, and his grandson, Adam Carl Steuer.



He is survived by his daughters, Melissa (Patrick) Moriarty of Pickerington, Ohio, Melanie (Keith) Steuer of Alpharetta, Georgia, and a son, Matthew (Angela) Phillips of Lebanon, Ohio. He is also survived by 12 adoring grandchildren, including: Erin (Marc) Thomas, Erica Lovely, Brittany (Ryan) Toney, Elyse (Adam) Marion, Nathaniel (Kathryn) Phillips, Jacob (Lindsay) Steuer, Kylee (Evan) Bentley, Samantha (Garrett) Potts, Sarah Arnold, Danielle Arnold, Anna Arnold, and Rachel Arnold; 20 great grandchildren, Tyler, Turner, Tenley, Jackson, Riley, Hunter, Bexley, Kenton, Maes, Houston, Elijah, Sarah Claire, Caleb, Adam, Everett, James, Luke, Phillip, George, and Ashton; 2 sisters-in-law, Janice Wunderle and JoAnn (James) Lindgren; 2 step brothers, Dave (Barbara) Spelbring and Dan (Pat) Spelbring; 4 nieces, Jennifer Geraci, Kristin (Justin) Judge, Jeanne (Eric) Whitsel, and Amy Adair, along with 11 grand nieces and nephews; 2 stepsons, Greg (Linda) Hirschfeld and Glen (Traci) Hirschfeld, 5 step grandchildren, and 8 step great grandchildren.



While he was an only child, Roger grew up in a large extended family in Illinois where he learned to love the Lord, music, and playing cards. An accomplished musician, Roger showed his prowess at an early age participating in school musicals and several bands. His first love was the upright string bass which he played actively in many dance bands over his life and often accompanied just a piano, until his passing. He also played his double-bell euphonium, and could often be heard at his churches during Easter and Christmas services. Finally, he was a skilled vocalist with perfect pitch and a deep, melodic bass voice.



Roger and his first wife, Judy, faithfully served five Lutheran congregations including St. Mark in Elm Grove, West Virginia, and in Ohio, Trinity in Moulton, Bethlehem in Columbus, Christ in Dayton, and First English in Crestline. He returned to Trinity after his marriage to Marian and recently joined Epiphany in Pickerington. Music was a vital part of his ministry and he sang in the choir and played his euphonium at many of the churches he served or attended. Roger was also bilingual and held services in both English and German at Christ Church in Dayton.



When not pastoring his many churches, Roger was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He generously shared his love of music with his children, and "the 4 Ms" all learned to play several instruments and to sing chorally. Roger also loved seeing the world and traveled extensively in the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, and Europe. He was an avid stamp and coin collector, and also enjoyed playing bridge, pinochle and cribbage. He was a skilled mechanic (always tinkering with a tired, used vehicle), and he was a jolly mariner having worked as a speed boat driver for Cedar Point in Sandusky while he was courting Judy.



Roger also served his community as a volunteer Chaplain at local hospitals as well as on several boards including Eastway Behavioral Healthcare in Dayton, and Mental Health & Recovery Services in Lima. After earning the rank of Eagle Scout, Roger was a Boy Scout leader for several troops. After driving a bus for the Moulton schools, Roger often drove a school bus while he and Judy chaperoned many of his younger parishioners to Lutheran youth gatherings. During those bus trips, "Pastor Phillips" spread his love for travel, music, and the Lord. He shared his language and musical talents with the Columbus Männerchor (where he was a 50-year member) and the Dayton Eintracht, and loved all things German and Danish, including making lifelong friendships with family in Germany and Denmark while toasting with his favorite beer. Finally, Roger attended countless music and sport endeavors of his family, and was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds.



Friends and family may visit Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home 550 Hill Rd N, Pickerington, Ohio 43147 on Saturday, January 27, 2024 from 3-5pm and 6-8pm. Additional visitation time will take place Sunday, January 28, 2024 from 3-4pm at Epiphany Lutheran Church 268 Hill Rd N, Pickerington, Ohio 43147. A funeral service will begin at 4pm at the church on Sunday with Pastor Brad Gee officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to either the American Cancer Society or Epiphany Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be found at spencefuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com