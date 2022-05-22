dayton-daily-news logo
X

PHILLIPS, SARAH

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PHILLIPS, Sarah Geneva "Gee"

91, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. She was born to Charlie and Alice Keylon on Aug. 8, 1930, in Ten Mile, Tennessee. She was a member of Landmark Baptist Church. Gee was retired from CM Products and Meijer's, at the age of 88. She volunteered for the National Park Service at the Great Smoky Mountains State Park for over 26 years. Preceded in death by her husband, Rhea; son, Michael; grandsons, Brian and Jay. Survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Jeannie Phillips; grandchildren, Marc (Shelley), Ciann, Kristy, Jarrod and Janna (Kenny); 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH.

Pastor Erik McKay, officiating. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12 noon Wednesday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. If desired, memorial

donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To leave a special for the family, please visit


www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Buscemi, Jean
2
Kantosky, Dorothy
3
SCACCHETTI, Reagan
4
Grusenmeyer, Daniel
5
BURKHOLDER, Dorothy
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top