Phipps, Archie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Phipps, Archie Oliver "Arch"

Archie Oliver Phipps, age 79, of Dayton, Ohio, transitioned to be in the presence of God Monday, March 27, 2023. Funeral service 11 am Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third Street, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

