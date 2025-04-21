Phipps, Dale "Uncle Dale"



Phipps, Dale Clifton, age 86, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 10, 2025. He was born in Middletown, Ohio on January 21, 1939, to the union of Charles Phipps and Katherine Barker. Dale served honorably in the United States Navy from 1958-1962. Later in life, he earned his journeyman's card and retired from General Motors where he worked as a machine repairman. Known to family and friends as "Uncle Dale", to meet him meant you were already family. He had a quick wit and infectious smile, which he was rarely seen without. Family and friends were a big part of his life, and he loved doting on his many grandkids and great grandkids. His favorite season was Spring, when he could be found relaxing on his patio enjoying food, drink, and fellowship.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, Connie, and his brothers, Donnie and Bobby Phipps.



Dale is survived by his daughters, Wendy Wiederhold (Mark) and Dana Phipps (Thomas Miers); brother, David Phipps (Sue); brothers-in-law, Charlie Baker (Renee), and Mike Baker (Lisa); sisters, Carol Poppel and Charlotte Dougherty; sister-in-law, Sandy Phipps; grandchildren, Brittany (Jake), Kayla (Keith), Bryan, Ryan, Taylor, and Jordan-Dale. Dale also had nine great-grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends who will miss him dearly.



Visitation will be held at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, Ohio 45011, on Monday, April 28 2025 from 11:00am until the time of services, beginning at 1:00pm.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com