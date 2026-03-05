Phyllis Hill

Hill, Phyllis Joan



Age 93, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on June 30, 1932, in Dayton, Ohio. On June 24, 1955, Phyllis married Timothy Hill, and together they shared 51 years of loving marriage. A lifelong resident of Dayton, she was employed with Elder-Beerman Department Store for 47 years. Phyllis was a charter member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, faithfully serving on the Usher Board for many years. Phyllis is survived by her sons Anthony Fuller and Phillip Fuller (Zubair Hussam); grandchildren Anthony Fuller Jr., Jameel Sinkfield, Natalie Fuller, Natasha Fuller, Nakeisha Fuller, Andru Vance, and a host of others. Visitation 10 AM. Followed by funeral service 11 AM, Monday, March 9, 2026 at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 5370 Dayton-Liberty Rd. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com



