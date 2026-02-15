Phyllis Johns

Johns, Phyllis J.



age 84, a 58-year resident of Kettering, passed away on Thursday, February 5, 2026. She was born on January 6, 1942 in Middletown, OH to the late Harley and Ruby Mae Phillabaum. Phyllis graduated from Lanier High School in 1960 and the University of Cincinnati in 1964. After college she worked for 4 years as a mathematician in the Testing group at the Miamisburg Mound Lab, where she met her future husband of 45 years, the late Earl Johns. She left work at Mound in 1968 to raise her children and began volunteering at Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church. In 1989 when her youngest child went off to college, she returned to the workforce as a Bookkeeper for the Miami Presbytery until her retirement in 1998 to become a full time Grandmother. Phyllis was a loyal and active member of Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, where she was elected and served as ruling elder in 1978. She served on numerous church committees and was elected and served as Treasurer for 13 years. She then served intermittently as both Financial Secretary and as Assistant Financial Secretary numerous times until her passing. Phyllis was very active in the Presbyterian Women (PW) in both the local and regional levels serving on various PW Boards and in multiple Treasurer positions. In 2016 she was awarded an Honorary Life Membership by the Presbyterian Women. Phyllis was also active in the Ladies Auxiliary of the Valley Commandery and the Red Hat Society. Her hobbies included crafting, reading, sudoku and word puzzles. Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Johns; and brothers, Harley Jr. "Sonny" and Ernest "Ernie" Phillabaum. She is survived by her son, David E. (Karen) Johns; daughter, Tanya J. (Tim) Taulbee; grandchildren, Christopher, Katie and Alexander "A.J." Johns; and numerous other family members and friends. Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00pm on Friday, February 20, 2026 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 East Stroop Rd., Kettering. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 21, 2026 at Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church, 4417 Bigger Rd., Kettering, OH 45440 with the Rev. Amy Duiker officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church.



