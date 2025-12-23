Phyllis Poff

Poff (Warner), Phyllis "Ralf"



Phyllis "Ralf" Poff, age 75 of Germantown, Ohio, passed away on December 19, 2025. Born on October 11, 1950 to the late Robert ("Bob") and Trellis Warner, Ralf was a loving mother and friend, and treasured her role as a "Mamaw". An avid reader, painter, and seamstress, she was known for her giving heart. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Poff; brother, Robert Warner; son-in-law, Randy Jones; and grandson Thomas Pilkington. Ralf is survived by her son, Chuck (Malinda) Pilkington; daughter, Carman Jones; step-children Lori (Kevin) Desch, Steve (Holly) Poff, Amy (Chris) Schenck and Ginger (Tim) McLelland; grandchildren Stevie Pilkington, Christopher Chrisler, Kayla (Gunnar) Koger, Alyssa and Miranda Jones, Emmaline and Anna Desch, Steven (Sydney) Schenck, Jordan (Angela) Schenck, David (Sara) Schenck, Samuel (Brandon) Schenck, Patience (Noah) Sebastian, Connor Poff, Caleb (Katie) Poff, Katie Poff, Josh, Anna, and Joey McLelland; and many great-grandchildren; siblings Sue (Mike) Laycox, David Warner, and Ralph (Cathy) Warner. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, December 27th, 1pm-3pm, at the Germantown Eagles (1273 West Market St, Germantown, OH 45327). Family and friends are welcome to share memories.



