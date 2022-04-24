PICHOT, Connie Sue



69, of West Carrollton, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati. She was born in Jamestown, Ohio, on November 28, 1952, to Owen Roy and Erma Jean Entsminger Brown. She was a 1970 graduate of Cedarville High School and Greene Joint Vocational School. She later graduated from the Dayton School of Practical Nursing. She worked as a nurse, and a paramedic/firefighter. She was also the Director of Memory Care at Traditions of Beavercreek. She also cared for pediatric oncology patients. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers William H. (Bud) Brown and Paul Brown, a sister Gloria Brown Grooms, and her



beloved dogs, Popcorn and Daisy. She married Walter A. (Al) Pichot on February 20, 1982, who survives. She is also survived by her daughter, Amy (Anthony) Yount, and her sons,



Brandon (Jenna) Pichot, Jonathon (Annie) Pichot, and Aaron (Jennifer) Hilderbrandt. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Alana (Cody), Tyler, Hannah, Siena, Annalee, Preston, Hunter, Morgan, Zach, Garrett, and Sierra. Also surviving are two sisters, Phyllis (Keith) Rose and Mary Kay (John) Crowe, along with one brother, Richard Shaw and several nieces and nephews. She also enjoyed multiple grand-dogs, grand-cats and fur nieces and nephews. Connie was also a mother-figure to countless friends of her children and she leaves behind an endless number of friends and co-workers.



Connie was an organ donor and because of the gift of her corneas, two people are now able to see.



In recent years, Connie was introduced to live theater and found her second family there. She appeared in several shows, most recently playing Mother Superior in Drinking Habits 1 and 2. She was also a board member of X*ACT - Xenia Area Community Theater. She also enjoyed spending time at the shooting range with her son, Brandon.



Next to her family her first love was the beach (any beach) and she enjoyed many trips with her daughter Amy and



husband Al. Because of her love of the ocean her remains will be scattered there at a later date.



Friends may call at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St. in Springboro on Saturday, April 30th from 2-4 P.M. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4:00 P.M.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Connie's memory can be made to X*ACT – Xenia Area Community Theater, 45 E. Second St., Xenia, OH 45385 or American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006. She would also encourage everyone to become organ donors and/or to donate blood.



