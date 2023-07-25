PICKETT (EPPERSON), OPAL FAY



PICKETT, Opal Fay, 85, was welcomed into Heaven on July 22nd, 2023, at Spring Hills in Middletown Ohio, where she was cared for and loved as she battled Parkinson's Disease. Opal was born in Bowen, Kentucky and moved to Middletown where she met her husband, Jerry Pickett and was married in 1959. She had one son and three grandchildren that she adored so deeply. She worked at RCA, she babysat, and later proudly became an LPN at 40, retiring from Barbara Park Nursing Home at age 70. She was a charter member of Monroe First Church of God and was loyal to that community, dedicating time, money, and love into whatever she could. Her faith was strong, even when she was weak. She is joining her husband, Jerry Lee Pickett, who passed away four months prior, her mother, Clemma Epperson, father Minter Epperson, and several brothers, sisters, and friends. She leaves behind her son, Jerry Pickett II, her grandchildren, Audrey Pickett, Max (Mackenzie) Pickett, and Alex Pickett; siblings Madonna Mundell (Jerry), Rita Mays (Bobby), Larry Epperson (Kay), Kendall Epperson (Janice), and Gloria Bruce Carpenter (Keith), as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Opal was truly a good and faithful servant, humble, kind, and gentle. She is so greatly missed. Visitation will be Monday, July 31, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at the Monroe First Church of God, 100 Easton Manor Drive, Monroe, Ohio 45050, followed by services at 12:00 noon with Pastor Terry Ball and her nephew, Rev. Brad Epperson officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



