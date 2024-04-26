Pier, David

Pier, David John

David John Pier, age 85 of Dayton, passed away on Monday, April 22. David was a Dayton native, born on June 19, 1938, to John and Dorothy Pier. He is preceded by his parents, brother Jim and sister-in-law Patricia. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Donna; children Lisa Thompson (Mark), Andrea Wehrle (Joe), Linda Allen (Mike), Anita Claffey (Charley) and David K. Pier (Lori); 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; sisters, Barbara White and Terry Staub; brothers in-law, Roger Pekarek, Dale White and Larry Staub; sister in-law Brenda (Pier) Beck; and many nieces and nephews. David will be dearly missed by his family and friends. There will be a visitation, Monday, April 29, 2024 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, Ohio starting at 9:00 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Archbishop Carroll High School David Pier Memorial Fund at: https://www.carrollhs.org/giving/givetoday.cfm or checks may be mailed to Archbishop Carroll High School 4524 Linden Avenue Dayton, Ohio 45432 RE: Alumni Scholarship or Hospice of Dayton at: www.ohioshospice.org/dayton/. Arrangements entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek, Ohio. To leave a message or share a special memory of David with his family and read complete obituary, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.

