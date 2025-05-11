Pierce, John

Pierce, Jr., John Robert



John R. Pierce Jr, born January 13, 1947, beloved husband of Linda M. Pierce and longtime resident of Huber Heights, departed this life on April 27, 2025. He follows his Father, John R. Pierce Sr. and Mother, Josephine Pierce. A graduate of Wayne High School, John served his community for many years as a Fire and Rescue volunteer and a proud veteran of the US Marine Corps, embodying the concept of, "Once a Marine, Always a Marine". John worked as a metrologist with McCauley Propeller Systems, a position from which he retired after 36 years. In addition to his devoted wife, Linda, John leaves to remember him, his sons John III, Matthew (Melida), and Zachary (Beverly), siblings Sandy (Steve) Leach, Jeff Pierce and Susan Knecht, three nephews, one beautiful niece, and numerous cousins and friends. His legacy is ensured by his grandchildren, Megan, Grey, David and Isabella. While his sons and the older nephews have explained to his grandchildren that he could be "big and scary", they simply don't believe them. John was a consummate teller of stories, entertaining friends, family and strangers alike. While we may have heard his stories many, many times, we certainly look forward to hearing them all again. A Celebration of Life will be held in June. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to OSU's Human Heart Research Program Fund or the Dayton Metro Library Agency Fund. Online memories can be shared with the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



