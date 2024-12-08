Pierce, Linda Kay



Linda Kay (Coblentz) Pierce, age 81, of Springboro, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at The Enclave of Springboro. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on May 5, 1943, the daughter of the late Howard and Grace (Womack) Coblentz. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, David L. Pierce in 2008, her granddaughter, MacKenzie (Swope) Smith in 2024, 3 sisters, Carole Runyeon, Dorothy Colvin,Sue Silberman and a brother, Dick Coblentz.



Linda is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Denise L. and Todd Swope; her son and daughter-in-law, David L.,II and Sandy Pierce; grandchildren, Madison Swope, Camden (Maggie) Pierce, Macy Pierce, Ally Pierce, Kullen (Katey) Lockwood and Paige Lockwood; great-grandchildren, Beckett and Oakley Smith, Jonah Lockwood. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



Linda was a graduate of Miamisburg High School, received her Bachelor in Education Degree from Miami University and completed and graduated with a Master's in Education from the University of Dayton. She was a dedicated and well respected teacher in the Springboro City School System for 31 years. A longtime member of the 1st United Methodist Church of Springboro and was an avid U.D. fan, loved basketball, golf, tennis, travel and her grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at the Anderson Funeral Home-Springboro Chapel, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, OH. with Reverend Ron Runyeon. Interment will follow in Springboro Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the services on Wednesday.



If desired, contributions in memory of Linda may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.



Online condolences or memories may be sent to the Pierce Family at www.anderson-fh.com.



