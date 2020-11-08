PIERCE, Monica



Age 62, of Kettering, went home to be with the Lord on



Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Monica was born in Dayton on April 5, 1958, to the late Russel & Betty (Sparks) Franz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Curtis and Carl Franz. Monica is survived by her loving daughter, Kimberly Handegard and grandsons, James and Jesse Handegard. Donations may be made in Monica's memory to the American Cancer Society. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

