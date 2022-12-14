PIERSON, Betty C.



85, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 12, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 15, 1937, in Lucasville, Ohio, the daughter of Ernest and Dorothy (Sloas) Boldman. Betty was an active member of the Springfield Freewill Baptist Church. She loved to spread the word of God and enjoyed shopping with family. Survivors include two children, Rodney (Patricia) Pierson and Jacqueline McClure; nine grandchildren, Kiesha (Matthew) Warner, Ernie Stover, Christina (Timothy) Heizer, David (Angel) McClure, Jered McClure (Heather Blinn), Will Stover, Brandy Hampton, Rebecca Pierson, and Star Gevedon; 18 great-grandchildren; Steve Howard, who was like a son to Betty; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond R. Pierson on 11/30/2014; children, Audrey Stover and Ricky Pierson; son-in-law, David McClure; granddaughter, Stefanie Aviles; brothers, Donald and Shannon Boldman; Kathy Howard, who was like a daughter to Betty; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Charles Crider officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will take place at a later date at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com