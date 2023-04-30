Pietrzak, Patricia Ann



PIETRZAK, Patricia Ann, "Pat", age 80, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023 at her residence. Pat was a legal secretary for the Montgomery County Prosecutors Office for 18 years. She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Stratenberger and brother, Tommy Harmuth. Pat is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Philip J. Pietrzak; sons & daughters-in-law, Teddy Stratenberger of Dayton, Kerry & Nancy Pietrzak of GA, Danny & Debbie Stratenberger of Englewood, Matthew & Diane Pietrzak of Perry, OH; sister & brother-in-law, Debra & John Caporal of TX; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service 12 Noon Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Deacon Bob Gutendorf officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:30 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Pat's memory.

