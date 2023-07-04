PINSON, Robert C.



PINSON, Robert C., Jr., 67, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 30, 2023 in his home. He was born April 25, 1956 in Springfield the son of the late Robert C. Pinson, Sr. and Anna Lou (Linthicum) Powell. Rob worked as a body shop laborer for 30 years and was a lifelong member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Carol (Elliott); two children, Blair (Amy) Pinson and Christie Pinson (Stephen Blazer); one grandson, Nathan Pinson and several close friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 10 to 11 am.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com