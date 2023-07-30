Pitts, Marcia L.



Marcia L. Pitts, 85, of Las Vegas, Nevada formerly from New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023. She was born November 12, 1937 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of the late Rev. Ralph & Marna (Reed) Krueger. Marcia graduated from Wittenberg University in 1959 with a degree in Education. She was a member of the Wittenberg Choir and the Alpha Zi Delta sorority. Marcia was a retired school teacher who taught in the Northwestern and Tecumseh school districts for over 30 years. After retiring, she continued to teach by volunteering as a tutor for many years. Marcia was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, New Carlisle and Zion Lutheran Church in Tipp City. She served these churches by participating in church committees and councils, singing in choirs, and teaching Sunday School. In 2016, she moved to Las Vegas, NV to be with part of her family and enjoyed many adventures while living in the southwest. Marcia was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Perie R. Pitts, Jr., her brother John Krueger and her son William Pitts. She is survived by her children; Perie III & Michele Pitts, Christina & Dave DeLauter, Dianne Pitts, Julie & David Howell, Elizabeth & Dallas Mahrt; eleven grandchildren, Steve, Mindi, Kari, Andy, Colton, Katie, Chris, Tyler, Helena, Matthew and Caitlyn; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Carolyn Schul, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 12:00  1:00pm Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar and Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle Ohio with a memorial service following at 1:00pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at: www.alz.org. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to: www.trostelchapman.com





Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 W. Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com