Pixler, Mary



Mary Helen Pixler, 85, of Dayton, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Concord Health and Rehab of Wheelersburg. She was born July 22, 1938 in Waverly, Ohio to the late James H. Jenkins and Druza E. Adkins. On August 9, 1958 she was united in marriage to Kenneth Pixler who preceded her in death. Surviving are her sisters, Janie (Jack) Wells of Minford and Carolyn (Jim) Locke of Waverly; a brother, Jack Jenkins of Waverly; many special nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews that she treated as her own; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Jenkins of Dayton. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brothers, William (Darlene), James (Patty), Omer (Donna), Homer (Penny) and Robert (Shirley) Jenkins; sisters, Elizabeth (Dick) Borders, Marie (Carroll) Williams, Ruth (Carroll) Borden and Bertha Jenkins.



A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2024 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.



www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com