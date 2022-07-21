dayton-daily-news logo
X

PIZZINO, Joseph

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PIZZINO, Joseph R. "Joe"

SERVICES RESCHEDULED DUE TO FAMILY ILLNESS.

Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday, July 28 at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 29, at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
REKE, Diane
2
x., x.
3
BANKS, Merlin
4
GILBERT, Vicki
5
MACMILLAN, William
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top