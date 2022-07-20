dayton-daily-news logo
X

PIZZINO, Joseph

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PIZZINO, Joseph R. "Joe"

Age 84, of Butler Twp., went to be with Jesus, Monday, July 18, 2022, after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Funeral services honoring Joe's life will be held for family and friends Friday, July 22, 2022, at 10:00am at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia with Mr. Charles Wiltrout officiating. Burial will military honors will follow at Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia on Thursday evening, from 4-7pm. To read Joe's full life legacy, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SMITH, Jeanette
2
STIENS, Darlene
3
LeFORCE, Carolyn
4
HOOVER, Edith
5
CARWILE, James
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top