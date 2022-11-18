PLANTZ, Dorothy M. "Dottie"



Dorothy M. "Dottie" Plantz, 73 of Springfield, passed away November 10, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born December 30, 1949, in Lawrenceville, Ohio, the daughter of Ernest and Dorothy (Evans) Brown. Dottie was a member of the D. A. V. She enjoyed camping, being outdoors and spending time with her loving family. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, George T. Plantz Jr.; two children Jenny P. (Plantz) Pratt and George T. Plantz III; grandchildren Ashly R. Plantz (Michael Peters) and Brianna N. (Pratt) Moore; great-grandchildren Alyssha Sue Lynn Peters, Mya Nellie Mae Peters, Anthonie T. Moore, Ny'Leigh Sue Ann Moore; brothers David (Cindy) Brown and Leonard (Debbie) Brown; sister-in-law Mary (Plantz) Hoberty and numerous nieces and nephews including special niece; Kristy (Brown) Smith. She was preceded in death by a son; Sean Allen Plantz, a grandson; Bentlee Kristopher Moore, brothers; Cecil Brown, Ernie Brown, Donald Brown and Mike Brown and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

