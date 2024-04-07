Plapp, Stephen F



Loving husband of Kathleen Obermeyer-Plapp; father of Stephen L Plapp; grandfather of Hannah Dekelaita, Alyssa (Bobby) Snell, Anakin Plapp, Lukas Plapp. Visitation will be held at St. Clare Parish 1443 Cedar Ave on April 12, 2024 from 10 am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, in Hamilton. www.colliganfuneralhome.com



